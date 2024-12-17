Used Small Car of the Year 2024 – Vauxhall Corsa

Vauxhall’s Corsa has scooped the Used Small Car of the Year gong at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The baby Vauxhall was voted the winner by awards’ panel of judges on account of its great mix of desirable styling, wide powertrain choice and well equipped versions.

James Baggott, editor in chief, Car Dealer, said: ‘The Corsa is a true all-rounder – it’s good to drive, looks the part, has plenty of tech and is cheap to run.

‘It’s a hugely deserved winner of the Used Small Car category in this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.’

Awards host Mike Brewer added: ‘The Vauxhall Corsa is a car that everyone has been in at one stage or another – whether it’s been the car they learnt to drive in, their first car or their friend’s car. This makes it a dealer’s dream as there’s always a customer for it.’

Collecting the award on the night, Mark Perry, head of used vehicle retail at Stellantis, said: ‘This is fantastic news, the Corsa continues to be the best-seller in the category but we can never take that for granted and it’s great to get this award.

‘What makes the Corsa so special is that the size fits the market in terms of where it’s aimed, the quality of the product, it keeps evolving and there is a good model range.

‘We’re facing challenges – or headwinds as we call them – in the dealer network, like everyone else but I think there is a good deal of optimism around the network overall.’

In a press release announcing the news, Vauxhall MD James Taylor said: ‘This recognition highlights the Corsa’s enduring popularity and its ability to adapt to the evolving needs of drivers.

‘With a choice of petrol and electric powertrains, the Corsa offers something for everyone in today’s market. We are grateful to the Car Dealer judges for this recognition.’

Picture: Autoglym’s Mark Docherty, left, the Vauxhall team, and Mike Brewer