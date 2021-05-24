Log in
David Nield, V12 Vehicle FinanceDavid Nield, V12 Vehicle Finance

Supplier News

V12 Vehicle Finance expands stock funding partnerships for used cars and plans even more

  • Lender gets on board with Sussex and Northamptonshire auction outfits
  • Partnerships now total eight – but finance company isn’t stopping there
  • News follows successful launch of prime hire purchase product

Time 40 mins ago

Lender V12 Vehicle Finance has joined forces with Eastbourne Car Auctions and CD Auction Group in an expansion of its stock funding partnerships.

The Solihull-based firm provides prime and near-prime motor finance for independent and franchised dealers, and the new agreements take its tally of stock funding partners to eight, with plans for even more this year.

V12 Vehicle Finance managing director David Nield, pictured, said: ‘We work with a range of business partners to support our aim of helping dealers to sell more vehicles, more often and we’re delighted to be welcoming Eastbourne Car Auctions and CD Auction Group to our growing list of stock funding partners.

Advert

‘As with everything we do, our options are designed with dealers front of mind.

‘Our goal is to ease the burden of cash flow with 120-day financing, create simple payments with maximum transparency, and operate via a simple portal that provides flexible stocking options quickly and easily so that dealers never miss out on a great deal.’

V12 Vehicle Finance said the new partnerships followed the success of its prime hure purchase product launch earlier this year and a successful first quarter, consolidating its position in the used car finance market even further.

Corby-based CD Auction Group was established in 1989 and operates purely online.

Advert

Eastbourne Car Auctions, meanwhile, started life in 1967 and sells cars and vans for franchised dealers and companies via physical  sales and online.

Independent dealers have a single-funded value ceiling of £50,000, while franchised dealers can access up to £65,000, with 100 per cent of the hammer price on cars and LCVs plus auction and delivery fees.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51