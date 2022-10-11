V12 Vehicle Finance’s new PCP offering is the best choice for car dealers

At V12 Vehicle Finance staff members adopt a policy of ‘if the dealers are happy, we’ve done our job, and everybody wins’.

They are therefore always looking to go that extra mile for their customers so hen the dealers talk, they listen.

Therefore when they heard dealers calling out for a more flexible payment method, they knew they had to bring out a PCP offering, and one that had to stand out. Find out more about the company’s PCP here.

Car Dealer recently caught up with the firm to find out what sets their offering apart from the rest.

Here is what they had to say…

A fully integrated system

Each move that V12 Vehicle Finance makes is to help dealers be more efficient, so in our PCP solution, we have cut admin time right down.

Our platform integrates with yours. So, whether you are using Codeweavers, iVendi, ClickDealer, DealTrak or Auto Convert, the system is slick, and you get more time to focus on the sale.

Competitive rates

The rates for our new PCP deals are really competitive, and couple that with an attractive commission through an Autofutura partnership, and V12VF can set the residuals. All this adds up to lower monthly payments.

We know this is at the forefront of your customers’ minds, so we’ve put it to the front of ours, too..

Soft Search facility

By using a soft search, we are ensuring that your customers are getting the best chance of having their finance deal accepted.

Soft search credit checks leave no trace on your customer’s credit history, so you can see how eligible they are for their finance deal without them actually applying.

This means efficiency – it’s faster and preferable to the customer, and with no slowing down at the last hurdle for the sale, you can work with added confidence.

Customer Service

It’s no secret that at V12VF we put the relationships with our dealers first. The fact this PCP is even being brought to market is after hearing the voice of our dealers, and actually acting

So it’s with absolute confidence that we boast our exceptional customer support. Present across every region in the UK, with V12VF you’ll be talking with real experts, who are ready to chat when you are. All those tough questions will be answered straight away, leaving you to focus on what you do best – selling cars.

The speed of process

Being efficient at what we do, means you can have more time to do what you do. V12VF’s PCP offering is super efficient.

Whether it’s the fact that 80 per cent of the decisions made through us are automated, the e-signature function we use, (which means a faster process that can even be made remotely) or the fact that with V12VF gives you one account manager to manage all aspects of your relationship with us, it all adds up.

We’ve made the process fast, and strong, with no corners cut, so that you can be confident in us, and have more time to do what you do best – sell cars.

