A car valeter who stole three cars from a dealership and attempted to sell them on blamed the firm for ‘messing up his wages’.

Toby Ferry worked at the unnamed dealership in Peterborough when he stole three cars from the showroom.

The 26-year-old was spotted taking a BMW 5 Series when bosses at the dealership searched back through CCTV footage.

The car dealership’s chief executive called Ferry to ask him to return the vehicle – which he did – but after further checks they noticed two more were missing and called the police.

The Peterborough Telegraph reported that when Ferry, of Maskew Avenue, Peterborough, was interviewed by cops he admitted taking all three cars and selling two of them.

He said he believed it was justified because he had experienced ‘bad treatment’ at the dealership and said the firm had ‘messed up’ his pay.

Ferry was sentenced to 10 months in prison at Peterborough Crown Court on Friday and disqualified from driving for 29 months.

Sergeant Lewis Busby, who investigated, told the local paper: ‘I would advise business owners to always remain vigilant by taking appropriate measures to protect their stock.

‘This case also highlights the importance of high-quality CCTV equipment for gathering evidence.

‘I am glad justice has been done today.’

Pictured: Stock image of a BMW 5 Series