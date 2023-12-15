Log in
Sales executive Nash Eastwood behind the wheel of the Mission Christmas van supplied by Snows Vauxhall Southampton

Van-tastic! Snows dealership backs appeal to bring Christmas cheer to children in need

  • Snows Vauxhall Southampton has partnered with Mission Christmas organisers
  • It’s lent a Vivaro van to collect donated toys from drop-off points
  • The gifts are then being distributed to disadvantaged youngsters
Time 9:10 am, December 15, 2023

A dealership in Hampshire is helping to bring Christmas cheer to disadvantaged children.

Snows Vauxhall Southampton, in Sholing, is lending a Vivaro van to the organisers of this year’s Mission Christmas appeal.

Mission Christmas is run by Cash for Kids – the official charity partner of radio station Wave 105 – and the van, complete with festive livery and artwork about the appeal, is being used to collect toys handed in at drop-off points across the south.

The gifts will be sorted to ensure the youngsters receive age-appropriate presents then handed over to them and their families in time for the big day on December 25.

Andrew Elliott, sales manager at Snows Vauxhall Southampton, said: ‘Christmas is such a special time for children. All youngsters should receive a gift from Santa Claus on Christmas Day, no matter what their circumstances are.

The Mission Christmas van supplied by Snows Vauxhall Southampton

‘We’re delighted to be playing a small part in this year’s Mission Christmas appeal – and if Santa’s sleigh breaks down on Christmas Eve, our specially liveried Vauxhall Vivaro van will be available!’

Samantha Tanner, charity manager at Cash for Kids South, said: ‘We are very grateful for the support of the team at Snows Vauxhall Southampton.

‘The van they have kindly supplied looks fantastic and is playing an important role in helping this year’s Mission Christmas appeal run smoothly.’

To find out more about Mission Christmas – and to find a drop-off point for gifts – visit https://cashforkids.org.uk/mission.

Main image shows sales executive Nash Eastwood behind the wheel of the Mission Christmas van

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

