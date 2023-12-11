Being able to sell commercial vehicles is a tricky thing but there are rich rewards for getting it right – and VanStar Wakefield proved just that by scooping the trophy for this category at the 2023 Used Car Awards.

The family-run business impressed the assessors, who were looking for a great selection of vehicles for people to choose from, professional and friendly customer service, plus plenty of positive online reviews.

The dealership also gave excellent responses to our mystery shoppers’ queries.

After receiving VanStar’s trophy, company director Jonathan Mcdonald said: ‘It feels fantastic to be a winner and I think we’ve won this because of the hard work of everyone in the business.

‘We all work incredibly hard and put the hours in – and we take great pride in the way we look after our customers.

Anchor Vans

Beechwood Autos

JL Vans

Loads of Vans

VanStar Wakefield

‘We have a team of exceptionally dedicated people and this award is the most amazing thing of all!’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott said: ‘Selling commercial vehicles is an art that not everyone can master.

‘But if a commercial vehicle dealership can find the winning formula, a thriving business and many happy customers will be the result.

‘Our judges were looking for professional levels of service, backed up by excellent online reviews. VanStar passed all the tests with flying colours. Congratulations!’

Awards night compere Mike Brewer said: ‘Very well done to VanStar – their two sites in Wakefield and Leeds are very well-run operations.

‘Used commercial vehicles play a crucial role in keeping the wheels of the UK economy turning, and the whole team should feel very proud of this achievement. Nice one!’

VanStar is one of the largest used van retailers in the UK. Established for more than 40 years, the company has more than 600 vehicles on display at its two branches.

The triumphant VanStar Wakefield team are pictured at top on stage with Mike Brewer, left, and Neil Richardson, head of sales – north for Close Brothers Motor Finance, right