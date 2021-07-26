Vauxhall adds Griffin variants to Corsa-e and Crossland models

Vauxhall has added Griffin versions to its all-electric Corsa-e and Crossland models.

The manufacturer says the variants have high levels of standard spec, which includes comfort and safety technology plus new styling features.

Heated seats and a heated steering wheel plus semi-autonomous safety features such as automatic emergency city braking and lane departure warning with lane keep assist are included on both.

The new vehicles join the Griffin versions of Corsa, Astra and Grandland X.

Vauxhall managing director Paul Willcox said they both meant more value for customers, adding: ‘The Corsa-e continue to impress buyers as the UK’s best-selling small electric car, and the Griffin model makes owning an all-electric vehicle even more affordable.’

The Corsa-e Griffin sits above the SE Nav Premium.

All Corsa-e models have a 50kWh battery and 100kW electric motor, which Vauxhall says is capable of up to 209 miles on a single charge. Meanwhile, an 80 per charge can be achieved in 30 minutes via a 100kW rapid charger, it adds.

Corsa-e Griffin customers can also have a free home charger unit plus an energy credit equal to 30,000 miles of free electricity, thanks to a partnership with British Gas.

Prices start from £26,390 on the road after the £2,500 plug-in car grant.

Meanwhile, the Crossland Griffin, pictured at top, sits above the SE and is available with a 1.2-litre petrol or 1.5-litre diesel engine, with prices starting from £17,555 on the road.