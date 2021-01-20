Vauxhall has expanded its electric van range by introducing the Combo-e, an electric version of its most compact van.

It has an electric range of 171 miles thanks to a 50kWh battery with power coming from a 100kw motor.

Charging from 0-80 per cent takes just 30 minutes thanks to a 100kW charge capacity.

When it comes to performance, the Combo-e will manage 0-60mph in 11.2 seconds and a top speed of 80mph.

To help boost the van’s electric range, it also incorporates regenerative braking technology, with an additional ‘B’ mode allowing for the maximum possible regeneration when slowing down.

Available in two different sizes, the largest e-Combo can take a maximum load length of up to 3,440mm, with the largest option can fit two Euro pallets in a row.

The Combo-e is also rated to tow up to 750kg.

The Combo-e has a wide range of safety features including traffic sign recognition and forward collision alert.

A new ‘Overlord Indicator’ alerts drivers when the vehicle load is near the maximum payload capacity and highlights when this is exceeded, while the ‘Flank Guard’ incorporates sensors to help avoid dents and scratches when performing low-speed manoeuvres.

The new Combo-e is set to arrive in dealerships this Autumn where it will sit alongside Vauxhall’s recently-introduced Vivaro-e.

A new electric Movano-e is set to join the ranks later this year, too.