Vauxhall Corsa extends lead as 2021’s best-selling car after topping April’s sales chart

The Vauxhall Corsa topped April’s best-selling cars chart, new figures reveal.

Vauxhall registered 3,968 Corsas in the month, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows.

The Corsa was about 700 registrations clear of the second-placed Mercedes-Benz A-Class – a rare appearance in the top two for the German premium hatchback.

The A-Class pushed the Fiesta into third place, with the perennial supermini at 3,261 finishing just a couple of hundred registrations clear of its Puma brother (3,036).

Following in fifth was the Volkswagen Golf (2,902) and sixth went to the Ford Focus (2,756), which was followed by the Audi A3 (2,665), Kia Sportage (2,570), VW Polo (2,562) and the Ford Kuga rounded off the top 10 with 2,432 registrations.

The Tesla Model 3, which finished in fourth place in March’s figures, wasn’t to be seen in April’s best-sellers chart.

The Corsa’s strong performance means it has strengthened its grip on the year-to-date best-sellers chart with 16,381 registrations – comfortably ahead of the Ford Fiesta at 14,906.

The A-Class sits in third place with 13,439, followed by the Nissan Qashqai (12,832) and the Volkswagen Golf (10,798).

Overall, new car registrations were down by nearly 13 per in April compared to a pre-pandemic April average.