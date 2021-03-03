Vauxhall is letting people have a fortnight with any of its vehicles bought via its online store to decide if they want to keep it.

The only real restriction is mileage – buyers can’t return the vehicle if they’ve driven more than 400 miles within the two weeks.

The new ‘14-Day Return Guarantee’ is part of the manufacturer’s push towards driving online sales.

As well as the returns pledge, there are discounts of up to £5,000, and the first year’s insurance is free.

The store lets buyers see cars via a live video viewing, configure them online, create a finance plan and order entirely via their computer or smartphone.

It follows the news that Volvo is launching a new family of EVs over the coming years, all of which will only be available online.

However, it appears the firm plans to keep traditional dealerships in place, although they will move from a sales role to preparing, delivering and servicing cars.

Jaguar has recently made online sales more appealing by simplifying its range and making sure the online price is the same as at a dealer.

Tesla, however, has never had a traditional dealership, opting instead for a direct sales model, with customers able to try its vehicles at retail locations.