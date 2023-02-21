Vehicle importer and distributor IML undergoes shake-up at the top as it seeks to expand

Vehicle importer and distributor International Motors Ltd has undergone a managerial shake-up as it looks for more brands to work with.

IML, which looks after marques including Isuzu as well as GWM Ora, said it was actively looking to expand its business in 2023 and beyond.

As such, William Brown has been made overall managing director, Toby Marshall has been appointed as MD for GWM Ora UK, and Alan Able has assumed the role of managing director for Isuzu UK.

Brown, who was MD of Isuzu UK, said: ‘As a business, we understand that the automotive landscape has changed and continues to evolve. This can be both a challenge and an opportunity for manufacturers.

‘IML’s new strategic focus is to provide a support structure for manufacturers that helps them tailor a solution to perfectly address their unique market challenges, while leveraging our infrastructure and expertise to maximise opportunity.’

Marshall, who was GWM Ora sales and marketing director, added: ‘This exciting new brand is a perfect of example of how IML can add value to manufacturers, cutting out the massive costs associated with a direct route to market approach.

‘Our in-house team of experts have years of experience working with established brands and start-ups, which means we’ve got the market knowledge and resources to launch and manage brands efficiently.’

As well as launching the GWM Ora, IML also recently managed the UK launch of Subaru’s new all-electric SUV, the Solterra.

Able, previously brand director for Isuzu UK, said: ‘IML has a very close relationship with the Isuzu brand and over the years we have become a crucial player in the success of the brand globally.

‘In 2023 and beyond, IML’s experience with new energy brands will provide key support once again as Isuzu develops its electrification plan.’

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.