Vertu announces reshuffle in Jaguar Land Rover division with three key men handed promotions

  • Vertu makes leadership changes within its Jaguar Land Rover division
  • James Boyd, Lee Burns and Jai Aujla all promoted after impressing in previous roles
  • Boss Robert Forrester says moves show that pathway is there to progress through ranks
Time 12:58 pm, December 13, 2022

Dealer group Vertu has announced a major reshuffle of staff within its Jaguar Land Rover division.

Heading up the changes is James Boyd, who has been promoted to the divisional team after an impressive stint as head of business at Vertu Bolton Jaguar Land Rover.

During his time at the site, he helped transform the dealership into one of the most profitable in the Vertu network and he now become responsible for leading the whole division to maximise its financial performance.

He will be replaced in Bolton by Lee Burns, who is currently head of business at Bradford Land Rover.

Burns first joined the motor trade when he left college in 2009 and became a sales executive at the brand’s Bolton dealership, before it was taken over by Vertu in 2013.

He then progressed to be the site’s brand manager, before taking on the head of business, which will now be filled by Jai Aujla.

Reacting to the changes, Robert Forrester, Chief Executive of Vertu Motors, said: ‘These three highly talented individuals richly deserve their promotions.

‘They have already made significant contributions to the success of the Vertu Jaguar Land Rover division, and their new roles will ensure their expertise and experience continue to help drive growth and development across the franchise.

‘Their promotions are a clear indication of the emphasis Vertu Motors places on professional and personal development, by encouraging and supporting colleagues to progress their careers within the group.’

