Vertu appoints new independent non-executive director as Dunelm chief joins car dealer

Experienced businesswoman Amanda Cox has joined the board of Vertu Motors has an independent non-executive director.

Cox takes up the role with immediate effect and will sit on the dealer group’s audit, nomination and remuneration committees, alongside her existing position as chief people officer and stores director at homeware giant, Dunelm.

The 55-year-old brings a wealth of experience to the board, having previously worked at Marks and Spencer and spent 15 years at Asda in various human resource roles, latterly as vice president – people.

The appointment was confirmed this morning (Jan 2) via a statement to the London Stock Exchange.

Andy Goss, Chairman of Vertu, said: ‘We are delighted that Amanda will be joining the Vertu board.

‘She has extensive experience of UK Retail which will be an important input as we navigate the various challenges and opportunities in the retail sector moving forward.

‘Her considerable experience in managing a substantial number of colleagues in her current executive role will provide important guidance to the team at Vertu.’

Cox added that she is ‘delighted’ to be joining the Car Dealer Top 100 retailer and is looking forward to helping the firm to ‘develop and grow’.

She said: ‘I am delighted to be joining the board of Vertu Motors.

‘I am so impressed by the quality of the board and management team and look forward to working with them as Vertu continues to develop and grow.

‘I look forward to contributing to support them in the months and years ahead.’