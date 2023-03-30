Vertu boss Robert Forrester calls for ‘flexibility’ over 2030 petrol and diesel ban but backs industry to meet target

Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester has backed the automotive industry to meet the government’s target of banning new ICE vehicles from 2030 but says issues surrounding charging could see the move pushed back.

In a wide-ranging chat with BBC Radio 4, the Bristol Street Motors head honcho called for clearer targets to be put in place to improve the UK’s charging infrastructure.

The Undercover Big Boss star also said that the government needed to be ‘flexible’ when it came to the 2030 ban and accept that it may not be possible due to a lack of rapid and ultra-rapid chargers.

‘I think the ban in 2030 is under some pressure not necessarily because Europe has changed [it’s upcoming ban] but because there are elements of the transitional plan which may not be executed in time to make that ban effective,’ he told host Evan Davis.

‘We have manufacturers investing billions into electric vehicle production. The technology is there for electric vehicles. We are seeing greater range and greater affordability potentially coming through, which will make electric vehicles a good proposition.

‘In the UK specifically we have some major challenges around the investment transition in charging points.

‘I think we are not putting enough infrastructure in across the UK. There are no actual targets for the charging industry to hit so I don’t think the government actually has a plan.

‘The term “charging point” is a very wide-ranging one. What we need along major trunk roads and motorways is substantial investment in rapid and ultra-rapid charging to take the friction out of long distance travel.

‘Electric vehicles are fine if you have got a charging point at home and you’re doing 50 to 100 miles a day. It’s when you have to go some distance that it can be impractical currently.’



Forrester also gave his view on the recent EU decision to allow an exemption vehicles running on e-fuels in its own ICE ban.

While it remains unclear whether the UK will follow suit, the dealer heavyweight believes a huge amount of ‘unknowns’ remain when it comes to synthetic fuels.

‘This opt out is significant because prior to it internal combustion engines were not able to be sold in new vehicles [post 2035],’ he said.

‘This now leads to a gap whereby if the manufacturers, working with other companies, can produce carbon neutral synthetic fuels in volume and at a reasonable cost – and I think actually there is some doubt over that if I’m honest – then you could still sell and produce internal combustion engines beyond the deadlines.

‘That puts quite a different perspective on the electrification transition and leaves the UK currently in an unknown – are we going to follow suit from the European Union?

‘It is a great unknown this whole synthetic fuel thing. There is currently no system for its mass production or mass distribution.’

New Chinese brands are ‘concerning’ for European counterparts

Also up for discussion was the upcoming wave of new Chinese entrants into the European car market.

Car Dealer recently reported that BYD is planning to have up to 100 UK car dealers by the end of 2025.

That followed the news that GWM Ora had partnered with dealer groups Lookers, Wessex Garages, Peter Vardy, Chorley Group, Charles Hurst Group and City West Country.

The subject was one of several topics to be discussed at our Car Dealer Live conference, sponsored by Auto Trader, where several experts gave their view on the newcomers.

Forrester has now given his own view on the situation and questioned whether existing brands would be given additional protection to help them compete.

He said: ‘The European manufacturers are concerned about competition from Chinese new entrants into the electric vehicle market.

‘Electric vehicles are built in volume in China and there is a concern amongst some of the major manufacturers that there will be unfair competition.

‘There are discussions about whether there is going to be protection in the European Union, and you could probably say the UK, as well against this influx of Chinese electric vehicles.’

You can listen to the full Radio 4 interview below: