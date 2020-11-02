Vertu Motors’ Farnell Land Rover dealership in Nelson has had a £3.6m makeover.

The new building on Lomeshaye Business Park, which replaced the previous showroom, has been designed to follow Jaguar Land Rover’s Arch Concept corporate identity programme.

The full rebuild, which took 12 months, saw the dealership demolished, with the business moving up the road while the redevelopment took place.

It now boasts a larger six-vehicle display of the Land Rover range, as well as an approved used car display in an outdoor forecourt that has been extended.

Extra electric charging points have been installed, and there is also a dedicated handover area plus a barista bar and personalisation area.

Vertu Motors chief executive Robert Forrester had tweeted earlier in anticipation of the showroom’s opening, saying that the money spent there had now ended Vertu’s investment in the Arch programme.

Our new #Nelson ⁦@FarnellLRover⁩ dealership will be open in days and brings to an end our investment programme in Arch. It looks incredible and the people of Lancashire deserve it! #pendle #burnley pic.twitter.com/p5UKAR0HyF — Robert Forrester (@vertumotors) October 17, 2020

Allison Reede, head of business at Farnell Land Rover Nelson, said: ‘The dealership looks amazing now the works have been completed.

‘Our investment is a vote of confidence in the Nelson area, and I believe we will make a significant contribution to the local economy.

‘These substantial changes to the site will help to add to the luxury experience customers receive when buying their car from us and I am delighted we’re able to offer new services such as the personalisation area.

‘The investment is testament to the hard work the team puts in here at Farnell Land Rover Nelson, and we can’t wait to hear what our fantastic customers think of the new space.’