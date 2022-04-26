Vertu Mercedes-Benz steps in to help charity after van went up in flames

Vertu Mercedes-Benz has jumped to the aid of a much-needed charity after its van caught fire on its way to an outreach service for the homeless.

NishkamSWAT serves up to 5,000 meals a week across 22 locations in London and the south but was struck by disaster when a van went up in flames in Trafalgar Square late last year.

The incident had a major affect on the voluntary organisation that aims to unite and transform financially disadvantaged communities.

As a result, Vertu Mercedes-Benz has stepped in and donated a brand new Mercedes eVito van from its Slough dealership to help keep the charity on the road.

It comes after a partnership between Vertu Mercedes-Benz Slough and the Guru Maneyo Granth Gurdwara Food Support charity, when the dealership offered the free use of one of its Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans.

Since then, members of the Vertu Mercedes-Benz Slough team have been donating their time to help the charity distribute fresh produce to over 130 charities, faith organisations and individuals.

Some of the team has even swapped cutting deals on cars to chopping vegetables in the temple’s kitchen, which prepares meals for those in need as part of its langar community kitchen.

Raj Virdee, head of business at Vertu Mercedes-Benz Slough, said: ‘NishKamSWAT does amazing work in supporting financially disadvantaged people and communities, and its projects are a literal lifeline for many people.

‘This is something we really believe in across the Vertu Mercedes-Benz network, and it is so important that we do something practical to help.

‘We are proud and delighted to donate a Mercedes eVito van to support the food distribution to those most in need. The van is cost-effective to run and avoids the London congestion charge, saving the charity money to be used in its many different schemes.

‘I am sure that colleagues will be volunteering their time to support the initiative and get out on the road in the van, delivering help where it is most needed.’

Randeep S Lall DL, chief executive of NishkamSWAT, said: ‘We feel indebted to Mercedes-Benz Vertu for giving us such an amazing van for our homeless outreach services.

‘It is hard to find the right words to show our gratitude of what this means to us and the homeless community. It’s going to make a phenomenal impact in our operations, it will save us money for ULEZ and Congestion Charge as it’s an electric vehicle and to top it all off we will be responsible towards the environment and reduce our carbon footprint.

]The van is named Kindness – one of the most important values needed at this time around the world and not only is this kindness towards the homeless but the kindness shown by Mercedes-Benz to us.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘All in all, it’s a complete package from Mercedes-Benz to make this world a better place.’

Vertu Mercedes-Benz operates dealerships in Slough, Ascot, Aylesbury, Beaconsfield and Reading.

Pictured: Randeep S Lall DL, CEO of NishkamSWAT and volunteer Kirpa Kaur with Vertu’s April Coady and Raj Virdee