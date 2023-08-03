Vertu Motors extends partnership with Robert Forrester’s beloved Burnley FC ahead of Premier League return

Dealer group Vertu Motors has extended its successful partnership with Burnley FC ahead of the Premier League season kicking off next weekend.

The firm will now remain as the Clarets’ official automotive retailer partner until the end of the 2024/25 season after agreeing fresh terms for two more years.

It is hoped the move will help to bolster local ties in the region, with the group operating a Land Rover dealership a short distance away in Nelson, as well as sites in neighbouring Bolton, Skipton, Bradford, Keighley and Halifax.

Vertu has also made a £2,000 donation towards the rising energy costs of the Whitehough Outdoor Centre, which is operated by Burnley in the Community.

Marcus Mellor, head of commercial at Burnley Football Club, said: ‘We’re delighted to continue our partnership with Vertu Motors for the next two seasons.

‘As a football club we’re committed to forming long-standing partnerships with local businesses and strengthening our relationships across the region. Our work with Vertu Motors is a shining example of this.

‘Vertu’s passion for both the football club and the local community is admirable, with their community approach aligning with our own values. I look forward to continuing to develop the partnership and coming up with more successful initiatives together over the course of the next two seasons.’

The partnership is a personal one for Vertu boss Robert Forrester, who is himself a die-hard Burnley fan.

Vincent Kompany’s side will be looking to stay in the Premier League after their previous stint in the top flight came to an end in 2021.

Forrester, CEO of Vertu, added: ‘As a supporter of Burnley Football Club myself, it is wonderful to be partnered with the Club for another two seasons.

‘We are delighted that they’ve made it back into the Premier League; I’d like to congratulate the Club for an outstanding season.

‘To continue our professional relationship, as Burnley Football Club’s official automotive retailer partner, is fantastic.

‘The promotion and everything that comes with it will certainly raise the profile of the club, and in turn, help us to further raise awareness of our brand, our dealerships, and our services in the surrounding areas.

‘We feel just as part of the community as the club and endeavour to continue strengthening our ties local to Turf Moor.

‘Here’s to a successful Premier League campaign for Vincent Kompany and the team!’