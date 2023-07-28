Macklin Motors agrees sponsorship deal with St Mirren FC as Vertu sponsorship drive reaches Scotland

Scottish dealer group Macklin Motors has announced a new three year sponsorship deal with St Mirren Football Club.

The partnership will see the the outfit provide Toyota C-HR Hybrids for key members of the club’s staff, including the commercial manager and head of player recruitment.

Macklin will also supply a Toyota RAV Hybrid to first team manager Stephen Robinson, as the he looks to improve on last season’s sixth place finish in the Scottish Premiership.

As part of the deal, St Mirren will display Macklin Motors branding in a prominent position on the back of players shirts.

The dealer group will also have a significant presence throughout the SMiSA Stadium, including on the team sheets, electronic scoreboard, and advertising boards.

Nicholas Jones, Toyota fleet sales manager at Macklin Motors, said: ‘We are thrilled to join forces with St Mirren Football Club as a key partner for the next three years.

‘This collaboration allows us to showcase our commitment to innovation and sustainability, providing our cutting-edge hybrid vehicles.

‘We are excited to support St Mirren FC’s journey and contribute to their success on and off the field!’

Campbell Kennedy, commercial manager at St Mirren FC, added: ‘We are delighted to welcome Macklin Motors as a key partner of St Mirren FC.

‘The support from the Macklin Motors Toyota is testament to our shared values of excellence and environmental responsibility.

‘We look forward to working closely with Macklin Motors Toyota and are excited to have their branding prominently featured around the SMiSA Stadium, showcasing our partnership to our loyal fans.’

Macklin Motors forms part of Vertu Group, which has been building something of a sporting empire in recent years.

The outfit is already partnered with the likes of Middlesbrough FC, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Formula E.

It also holds several deals in the south west of England, after it acquired acquired Helston Garages late last year.

Those sponsorships include Somerset County Cricket Club, Exeter Chiefs, Plymouth Argyle and Yeovil Town.

Pictured: Nicholas Jones, Toyota fleet sales Manager at Macklin Motors, and Campbell Kennedy, commercial manager at St Mirren FC