Vertu Motors adds to sponsorship portfolio with Somerset County Cricket Club deal

Vertu Motors has added to its growing portfolio of sports sponsorships by agreeing a new partnership is Somerset County Cricket Club.

The dealer group already backs a number of teams from a range of different sports, with Somerset becoming the latest addition to its stable.

It has agreed a 12-month deal which will see Vertu Motors branding appear on the sleeve of the club’s LV= Insurance County Championship and One-Day Cup playing shirts.

The firm will also become a One-Day Cup big screen boundary partner and T20 live stream partner, giving it a huge presence around the club’s County Ground stadium in Taunton.

Caroline Herbert, commercial director at Somerset County Cricket Club, said: ‘We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Vertu Motors for the 2023 season.

‘As part of one of the largest automotive retailer groups in the UK, it is highly established with an excellent reputation for customer service. With a renewed focus on the South West, it is the perfect partner for Somerset County Cricket Club.

‘As part of our partnership, Vertu Motors will be utilising all our channels to bring their brand to life and to enhance our fans’ experience.

‘Vertu Motors is a very welcome addition to the Somerset family.’

The announcement comes after the firm expanded its presence in the South West of England with the takeover of the family-run Helston Garages.

The firm also sponsors the likes Sunderland Association Football Club, Middlesbrough Football Club and Exeter Chiefs.

Its other cricketing deals include partnerships Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Vertu Motors plc, said: ‘I am delighted to add Somerset County Cricket Club to our portfolio of sports partnerships for our Vertu Motors brand.

‘The group now has a major presence across the South West since we acquired the Helston Garages Group dealerships, and this is a fantastic way of establishing our brand, whilst also supporting a well-loved local institution and the communities around it.

‘Somerset County Cricket Club has been home to some of the sport’s greatest players, including Lord Ian Botham, Sir Viv Richards, Marcus Trescothick and Joel Garner.

‘This is an excellent Club, to which we’re all proud to be associated with; I am very much excited for the upcoming season and to be involved with the Club in all forms of the game.’

Somerset kick off their 2023 season in April with a home match against Warwickshire. The side will be looking to improve on last term’s seventh place County Championship finish which saw them flirt with relegation.

They did reach the semi finals of the Vitality Blast T20 but were beaten by eventual champions Hampshire – who are sponsored by Hendy Group.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.