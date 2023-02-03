Vertu Motors extends sponsorship deal of high-flying Middlesbrough FC

Vertu Motors has agreed a deal to continue in its role as an official elite partner for Middlesbrough Football Club.

The dealer group, which runs Teesside BMW, Teesside Mini and Honda Stockton dealerships in the Middlesbrough area, has extended the partnership until May 2024.

The agreement initially covered the 2021/2022 season but will now continue to incorporate matchday activations, digital marketing opportunities, and player appearances f0r a further two years.

The firm says it will also be focusing on strengthening ties with the local community and supporting the club’s various initiatives.

One recent project ensured a local care home resident was visited by Boro legend Stewart Downing, and was treated by the former England star to a VIP matchday experience.

Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu Motors, said: ‘Working with Middlesbrough Football Club has been a great experience and we’re delighted to have extended the partnership.

‘Boro are a very community-minded club, and this is something our dealerships local to the ground also take very seriously.

‘It would be very special to be partnering with a Premier League club next season – Michael Carrick is doing a great job and nothing is impossible in football!’

Lee Fryett, chief commercial officer at Middlesbrough FC, said: ‘We are pleased to extend our excellent relationship with Vertu Motors. As shown through their innovative and engaging activations, they share our commitment to being an important part our local community.

‘We look forward to seeing where the partnership takes us next.’

As well as Boro, Vertu also sponsors local rivals Sunderland, Burnley and Professional Footballers’ Association.

Away from football it also has deals with the likes of Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, Yorkshire County Cricket Club and the Newcastle Eagles basketball team.

