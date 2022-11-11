Bristol Street Motors agrees major new sponsorship deal with Exeter Chiefs

Bristol Street Motors will sponsor Exeter Chiefs after agreeing a new deal with the Premiership rugby outfit for the 2022/23 season.

The dealer group operates two sites in the Devon city and now becomes an official dugout partner of the former European champions.

The arrangement will see Bristol Street Motors branding plastered around the dugouts and in all four corners of the 15,600-capacity stadium.

Big screen advertising, product placement and the sponsorship of an upcoming match are also part of the deal.

The prestigious ‘player of the day’ social media vote, for both the men’s and women’s matches, will also carry the Bristol Street Motors name.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: ‘Bristol Street Motors is passionate about being an integral part of the communities it works in, and our sports partnerships are key to this.

‘I am delighted that we have formed our first rugby union partnership with Exeter Chiefs, a club that is at the heart of the community.’

Lisa Duncan, head of sales & marketing at Exeter Chiefs, added: ‘We are delighted to have Bristol Street Motors join our family of official partners. We understand the vital importance of teaming up with a like-minded brand and using our combined reach in positive ways.

‘The ambition, with all of our partnerships, is to work with innovative, inspiring and leading brands and Bristol Street Motors fits this ambition in every way.

‘As a club it’s fantastic that Bristol Street Motors has chosen to partner with us as its first involvement into rugby union and we look forward to a strong and long-lasting partnership.’

The latest partnership is the latest in a growing list of sports sponsorships by Bristol Street Motors and parent company Vertu.

The group also supports the likes of Sunderland Association Football Club, Middlesbrough Football Club, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club, Yorkshire County Cricket Club as well as the Newcastle Eagles basketball team.