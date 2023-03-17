Vertu adds to impressive sporting portfolio with deal to sponsor Plymouth Argyle

Vertu Motors has added to its ever growing portfolio of sports sponsorships after agreeing a new deal with Plymouth Argyle.

The dealer group will see its logo appear on the sleeves of the Pilgrims’ kit between now and the end of the season as the club looks to secure the double.

Michael Schumacher’s side will face Bolton Wanderers in the final of the Papa John’s Trophy on April 2 and are also targeting promotion out of EFL League 1.

The deal with Vertu will also see players and other representatives from the club work with the group to create to create social media content.

This will include ticket giveaways to the Wembley final as well as other competitions throughout the remainder of the season.

It comes after Vertu acquired 28 South West-based franchised sales outlets from Helston Garages Group last December.

Nick Jones, Volvo franchise director at Vertu Motors, is a Plymouth Argyle fan and said: ‘I am incredibly excited that our brand has agreed this deal with Plymouth Argyle. The Club and its supporters are fantastic, and I’m sure there will be an amazing atmosphere at Wembley.

‘Vertu Motors is a huge supporter of football, and sport in general, but we only work with Clubs that we feel have the strongest communities and really engage with their fans. When we partner with a Club, we do so because we want to raise our profile in an area but also contribute to the fans’ own experiences with their team.

‘Plymouth Argyle fans are very passionate about their Club.’

As well as Plymouth, Vertu also sponsors the likes of Sunderland Association Football Club, Middlesbrough Football Club, Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club and Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

Its other interests in the south west include deals with Exeter Chiefs and Somerset County Cricket Club.

The brand is also partnered with the Professional Footballers’ Association for the PFA Vertu Motors Fans’ Player of the Month Award and Player of the Year Award, in both the men’s and women’s game.

James Greenacre, head of Commercial at Plymouth Argyle Football Club, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors to our portfolio of Club partners.

‘There is surely no better time to join the Club than right now, with an exciting promotion run-in and the Club’s first domestic cup final at Wembley Stadium to look forward to.

‘Vertu Motors is another high-profile and nationally renowned partner joining an ever-growing list at Argyle. The company’s strategic investment in the South West can only be good news for the local economy, and we very much look forward to working together over the duration of the partnership.’

The upcoming Wembley final will be the Home Park club’s first trip to the national stadium since losing in the League 2 play-off final against AFC Wimbledon in 2016.

They did gain promotion the following year but were beaten to the title on the last day by Portsmouth.