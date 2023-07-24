Vertu Motors announces yet another sports sponsorship after partnering with Yeovil Town FC

Vertu has added to its ever-growing empire of sports sponsorships after agreeing a new partnership with Yeovil Town Football Club.

The dealer group will be the club’s official dugout sponsor for the upcoming season as it looks to strengthen community ties in the area.

The partnership will see Vertu’s branding prominently displayed around the dugouts at the club’s Huish Park stadium as Mark Cooper’s side seek promotion to the National League.

The deal strengthens the group’s presence in the south west, where it already sponsors the likes of Somerset County Cricket Club, Exeter Chiefs and Plymouth Argyle.

It comes after the firm acquired Helston Garages late last year in a deal which saw Vertu add 28 dealerships to its network in the south west of England.

Among the sites operated by Vertu in the area are Vertu Yeovil Land Rover, Vertu Yeovil BMW, Vertu Yeovil Mini and Vertu Yeovil Volvo, all of which are located within a stones throw of Huish Park.

The group also has dealerships in nearby Bridgwater, Taunton and Dorchester.

Robert McGarva, head of Business at Vertu Yeovil Land Rover, said: ‘We are delighted to be partnering with Yeovil Town FC for the upcoming season.

‘This collaboration allows us to further engage with our customers and showcase our commitment to excellence in both automotive and community-driven initiatives.’

Yeovil Town, who played in English football’s second tier as recently as 2014, will this year play in the National League South following relegation last season.

It was the fourth time the Hatters have dropped a division in the past nine seasons but insiders are backing the club to bounce back.

Mark Robinson, commercial director of Yeovil Town, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Vertu Motors as our dugout sponsor for the 2023/24 season.

‘We look forward to a successful season both on and off the pitch, whilst building a partnership that will grow for seasons to come.

‘It is exciting to see the structural changes in our dugouts for this season ahead; the prominent Vertu Motors branding displayed around our new look dugouts reflects the high professional standards of both organisations coming together.’

Pictured (left to right): Mark Robinson, commercial director of Yeovil Town Football Club; Martin Hellier, owner and Chairman of Yeovil Town Football Club; Robert McGarva, Vertu head of business and Rebecca Allen, Vertu social media & PR sponsorship executive