Vertu Motors signs up to ‘multi-year strategic partnership’ with Birmingham City

Vertu Motors has added to its impressive portfolio of sports sponsorships after agreeing a new deal to partner with big-spending Birmingham City.

The dealer group has signed up to a new ‘multi-year strategic partnership’ with the EFL Sky Bet League One side, who have been splashing the cash in a bid to seal a return to the Championship.

The deal will include extensive branding both inside and outside St Andrew’s Stadium, whilst Vertu Score Alerts will keep supporters at home up to speed with updates at both half-time and full-time of each match on the club’s social media channels.

The car dealer will also support a range of community programmes and become the presenting partner of the new BCFC Primary Schools Cup – a competition that will see teams from over 100 different primary schools do battle to make it to the final at St Andrew’s.

Reacting to the latest deal, Robert Forrester, CEO of Vertu, said: ‘Birmingham is a city that has an important role to play in our history, and as the business evolves and we move into a new era, we are hugely excited to announce our partnership with Birmingham City FC.

‘From the first conversation we had with the Club, it was clear to see that we share the same drive and desire to work with the local community, and to take a central role in Birmingham’s regeneration, in addition to supporting the wider West Midlands.

‘For us, this partnership is about more than what happens on the pitch, and alongside supporting the first team as it seeks to achieve promotion to the Championship, we are looking forward to working with the Club to have a lasting and positive impact on the city.’

The deal strengthens Vertu’s presence in the West Midlands, where it has nearly 20, including Ford dealerships in Shirley and Kings Norton, a Mazda dealership in Redditch, and Citroen and BYD sites in Worcester.

Birmingham City CEO, Garry Cook, said: ‘We are delighted to add Vertu to our fast-growing roster of blue-chip partners. It is an amazing company, and we share many of the same values.

‘Most importantly we share a passion for Birmingham and making a positive impact on the communities that call the city home. Through our collective efforts we are making sure that Birmingham is on the rise again.’

Despite having the most expensive squad – and player – ever assembled in English football’s third tier, the Blues currently sit outside of the automatic promotion places in third position.

Chris Davies’s side will be hoping to reel in the top two – Wycombe Wanderers and Wrexham – in a busy festive period, beginning with a tough match against Stockport County tonight (Dec 4).