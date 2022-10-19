Vertu Reading Mercedes-Benz hosts group of 30 Thai car dealers as manufacturer looks to improve service in Asia

A group of Mercedes dealers from Thailand have visited one of the manufacturer’s most successful UK showrooms in a bid to improve the service provided to customers in Asia.

More than 30 guests travelled to Vertu Reading Mercedes-Benz to speak with staff and find out how they achieve such high customer satisfaction scores.

The group were given a tour of the dealership and discussed how to utilise digital platforms in the aftersales process as well as managing customer satisfaction.

They also paid a visit to Mercedes-Benz World at Brooklands, where they took in three floors of displays, legendary vehicles and Mercedes-powered F1 cars.

There was also the chance to enjoy racing simulators and track driving experiences as part of the fact-finding mission.

Mark Gibbings, Mercedes-Benz operations director for Vertu Motors, said the visit had been ‘mutually beneficial’.

He said: ‘It was a pleasure to welcome colleagues from Mercedes-Benz retailers in Thailand and show off the fantastic Reading dealership.

‘There was a mutual exchange of information and ways of working that I am certain will have benefitted both parties.’

Mercedes-Benz Group has invested heavily in Thailand and is set to become the first major manufacturer to build electric vehicles in the country.

The plant will be Southeast Asia’s largest auto manufacturing hub with production set to get underway later this year.

Among the models to be built there will be the flagship electric EQS sedan, which will travel more than 700km on a single charge.