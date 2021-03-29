Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors have announced they’ve renewed their sponsorship of Channel 4 coverage of F1.

The two Vertu Motors-owned businesses said last year’s sponsorship saw ‘significantly increased awareness’ of the two brands, and the new partnership ‘will introduce fresh idents, which reflect the current climate, while remaining light and humorous’, a statement said.

Just like in 2020, Channel 4 is offering viewers free to air tv coverage of the Formula 1 season this year, which includes the live broadcast of the British Grand Prix and highlights of all Formula 1 races throughout the season, including qualifying.

Vertu Motors chief executive, Robert Forrester, said: ‘This was a hugely successful sponsorship for us last year and we’re delighted to renew the deal.

‘Brand sponsorship is an exciting form of marketing that reaps significant rewards and awareness. The synergy between our business and F1 makes this a perfect partnership.

‘Lewis Hamilton’s stunning win ensured that interest in F1 remained very high and we expect this to continue during the 2021 race calendar. Channel 4’s coverage is superb, making it the perfect partnership.’

Channel 4’s brand partnerships leader, Rupinder Downie, added: ‘Lewis already holds the record for most wins (95), pole positions (98) and podium finishes (165) and is the all-time record holder of seven World Championships, an honour he shares with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

‘But this year could see Lewis become the outright World Drivers’ Championship record holder and I’m delighted Bristol Street Motors and Macklin Motors will again join us as our sponsor for what will be a thrilling season of Formula 1 on Channel 4.’