A video produced by dealership Spencers Car Sales to let customers know about the measures it’s taken to keep them safe when showrooms reopen has had thousands of views within 12 hours of being uploaded.

Director Spencer Gray spoke to Car Dealer Magazine in March as the crisis was starting to take hold, and described what the Norwich-based dealership – which was highly commended in the Used Car Dealership of the Year 100+ Cars category at last year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards – was doing to adapt to the quickly worsening situation.

Despite the gloomy outlook, though, he remained upbeat, and now with June 1 looking to be the likely date when showrooms in England – if not the entire UK – can reopen to the public, he and the team have put together a short video to reassure customers about what they’ve been doing to deal with the threat of Covid-19.

Measures brought in include signs reminding people to keep to the two-metre social distancing guideline, perspex screens, wipes, and hand sanitisers.

The entire office has also been disinfected, with cars undergoing the disinfection treatment too. Social distancing is observed in the workshop as well.

Gray told Car Dealer: ‘It’s been a struggle and very testing times for car dealers, but we’ve all got to try to stay as positive as we can. It’s been tough but things are starting to move again.’

Click-and-collect and deliveries have been working well for the dealership, he added.

Meanwhile, the information video garnered 6,000 views within 10 hours of being uploaded to the dealership’s Facebook page, with another 1,400 views on its LinkedIn page.

‘It’s gone viral!’ said a delighted Gray, who added that dealers from around the UK had been contacting him to ask for advice.

‘We’re really pleased with it, so it was definitely worth doing,’ he added, emphasising the importance of using social media to get the message across and gain consumer confidence – especially with people in lockdown going online even more, including elderly people who are using the internet to stay in touch with family.

‘We’ve got to move on and we’ve got to move quickly. The quicker we move, the more opportunities we’ve got of keeping our businesses going.

‘We do believe in what we’re doing, and we’re doing the best we can with what we’ve got round us.

‘We’re trying to make every opportunity with what we’ve got at our disposal, trying to push the business forward.’

