Jaguar Land Rover UK managing director Rawdon Glover has spoken to Car Dealer Magazine about his thoughts on a government stimulus package for the car industry and more.

In the exclusive interview, which you can watch above, Glover talks to Car Dealer Magazine about how his 130 dealers have dealt with the coronavirus crisis.

‘Our retail network has gone into a form of hibernation,’ he tells us, in the interview recorded on Thursday.

‘They have benefitted from the government furlough scheme and the speed at which the government bought that out, and the speed of payments, has been very welcome.’

In the interview, Glover talks about:

How nearly all dealers have maintained a skeleton staff

He calls on the government to implement a stimulus for the sector ahead of July

How JLR has coped with the crisis as a manufacturer – and helped dealers

How he thinks dealers will be allowed to reopen – and when

And why he thinks it’ll be appointments only when dealers get back to work

