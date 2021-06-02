Log in
New VW UK aftersales director Sylvain CharbonnierNew VW UK aftersales director Sylvain Charbonnier

News

Volkswagen announces new aftersales director

  • Volkswagen Group UK appoints Sylvain Charbonnier as new aftersales director
  • Charbonnier replaces Volker Konrad in role
  • Outgoing director leaving to take up position with Volkswagen AG

Time 42 seconds ago

Volkwagen Group UK has announced a new director for aftersales.

Sylvain Charbonnier joins the British team from Volkswagen AG in Germany and brings with him 30 years of experience.

He will replace outgoing aftersales director Volker Konrad, who has held the position for four years.

Fill out our Car Dealer Power survey

He is now returning to Germany with Volkswagen AG, where he will take on the title of managing director OTLG, region central Germany, Kassel.

Alex Smith, managing director of Volkswagen Group UK, said: ‘During his almost-four years in the UK, Volker has driven an increased focus on workshop retention and customer loyalty.

‘He has introduced the Customer Propositions function which supported heavily in launching the ‘All-in’ product – the breakthrough aftersales care package that we are launching across all brands of Volkswagen Group UK. 

‘Volker played a vital role during the pandemic, steering the parts supply chains to ensure our networks kept emergency vehicles and key workers mobile during the past year. 

Advert

‘We wish him well in his next endeavours.’

He added: ‘I am delighted that Sylvain has agreed to join us from Volkswagen AG, bringing his over 30 years of experience in automotive sales and aftersales.’

Charbonnier will officially take up his new position on August 1.

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51