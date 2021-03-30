The Volkswagen Golf has been the used car selling the most in the UK during the pandemic, according to Motorway.

The online marketplace for used cars number-crunched all the vehicles sold on its platform between March 2020 and February 2021 and found that more people sold a Volkswagen Golf than any other model of car.

Hot on its heels were the Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper.

Meanwhile, when it came to EVs, the Nissan Leaf took first place in Motorway’s Used Carometer, selling more online than any other electric car in the past 12 months.

Motorway said there was also major growth in sales of used petrol and diesel vehicles, suggesting that the 2030 ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles had got some people reconsidering their ownership of premium fossil fuel used cars.

The most expensive used car was a Lamborghini Huracán, from a seller living north of the Surrey Hills, which went for £172,250.

Three more Lamborghinis featured in the top five, hailing from Essex, Cardiff and Hull.

And while the rest of the top 20 most expensive cars included brands most would expect such as Porsche, Land Rover, Bentley and Mercedes, there was also a Tesla Model X that went for nearly £81,000, which Motorway said showed a good resale value for this type of EV.

Tom Leathes, chief executive of Motorway, said: ‘While sales of new cars continue to fall and consumers have avoided public transport to stay safe, the used car market has seen incredible growth over the past year.

‘Our data shows which cars have proved to be the most popular to sell this year.

‘Cars like the Volkswagen Golf, Ford Fiesta and Mini Cooper are consumer favourites and really hold their value in the used car market, with lots of people seeking them out.

‘It’s also great to see just how many used electric cars are being bought and sold right now – the demand for EVs is growing fast and people are realising they can pick up some great models second-hand without breaking the bank on a new one.’

UK’s top 20 used cars to sell on Motorway: March 2021 to February 2021

Volkswagen Golf Ford Fiesta Mini Cooper Ford Focus Volkswagen Polo Land Rover Discovery Nissan Qashqai Audi A3 Range Rover BMW 1 Series Vauxhall Corsa Volkswagen Tiguan Fiat 500 Audi A1 Mercedes-Benz A-Class BMW 3 Series Nissan Juke Mercedes-Benz C-Class Vauxhall Astra Toyota Yaris

UK’s top 20 most expensive used cars sold on Motorway: March 2021 to February 2021