Volkswagen Group chooses Ohme as official charging partner

  • VW, VW Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Seat and Cupra dealers will offer Ohme chargers to customers
  • Showrooms will also display Ohme Home Pro charger
  • Smart charger could save owners money when plugging in

Time 7:11 am, October 12, 2022

Leading smart charging company Ohme has signed a new deal with Volkswagen Group to become the German firm’s official charging partner.

The agreement stretches across the group’s Volkswagen, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, Skoda, Seat and Cupra brands, and will see the company and its dealers recommending Ohme chargers to customers.

Showrooms will also display an Ohme Home Pro charger for customers to view.

Ohme sales director Peter McDonald told Car Dealer: ‘We’re really excited to be working with Volkswagen Group, and keen to establish a relationship with their network partners.

‘We recognise we have the dual responsibility to support the retailer network, and their end user customers.

‘Our big key job over the next weeks and months will be supporting the onboarding of retailers.

‘We don’t take this lightly, we recognise they play a crucial role and we want to work with them in partnership.

‘Our intention is to support retailer partners to enable EV sales, create the lowest running costs for their customers, and provide referral income for them.’

Alistair Shields, group commercial services director for the Volkswagen Group, added: ‘We are delighted to announce that we will be partnering with Ohme as our preferred home wallbox supplier.

‘Earlier this year, we conducted a review of leading home wallbox providers and it was clear from customer feedback that smart and intelligent charging, together with carbon optimisation, were among their top expectations for a wallbox provision, which is why we chose Ohme.

‘Its award-winning Home Pro product and excellent attitude towards customer service represents a clear differentiator in the market.’

Ohme’s Home Pro smart charger connects to the national grid in real time allowing owners to take advantage of the cheapest charging times with off-peak tariffs, automatically.

It means owners of a 77kWh Volkswagen ID.3, for example, could charge their car to 100 per cent for just £5.78 when using the Ohme Home Pro and a smart off-peak tariff such as Octopus Intelligent, compared to over £26 on an Octopus standard variable tariff.

Ohme was founded in 2017 and has expanded quickly in the home smart charging sector.

It’s now the chosen charging provider of Motability Operations.

Last year, Peter McDonald left his fleet director role at Nissan Motor GB and joined the London-based firm.

