Volkswagen introduces airport-style check-in kiosks at dealerships

Volkswagen has introduced airport-style check-in kiosks at dealerships across the country in a bid to improve customer experience.

Following a successful pilot scheme, the touchscreen desks are being integrated into retail sites throughout the UK.

The service allows customers to check their vehicle in and leave their keys in a locked compartment.

Owners can also check in remotely and pay for services via SMS links sent directly to their smartphone.

VW say the contactless nature of the new system even helps to provide added safety as the pandemic continues.

It is also quicker and easier to use than traditional methods meaning customers can even drop their keys in on the way to work.

A pilot scheme last year saw eight British Volkswagen retailers use the systems across a 16-week period.

Now, 12 retailers currently operate the check-in desks, with up to 50 sites expected to use the technology by the end of the year.

Andrew Savvas, Director at Volkswagen UK, said: ‘An airport is arguably one of the most efficiency- and logistics-focussed locations that people visit, and digital check-in kiosks contribute to that considerably.

‘Implementing a similar system in our retailers allows some of the organisational work to be dealt with digitally, and frees up more time for both our customers and our talented retailer staff, enabling them to even better deliver the stellar customer service they’re renowned for.

‘The system also allows quick drop-offs – for example if someone needed to drop their keys off at the retailer on their way to work.

‘Add to this the elements of Covid-safety and security, and you’ve got a surprisingly simple yet compelling addition to the traditional car retailer that benefits both the customer and the staff immensely, and fits with the brand’s digital connectivity ethos wholeheartedly.’

Volkswagen has already found that a significant number of customers are using the systems when they’re available.

The firm found that around a third of customers check-in from home via text message, while 47 per cent check-in using the check-in desk itself.

The check-in desks can also remind owners of the need to purchase elements such as wiper blades, air-con recharges or fluid top-ups that might otherwise have been forgotten.