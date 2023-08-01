Volkswagen opens order books for celebratory Polo GTI

Volkswagen has brought out a limited-edition version of its Polo GTI to mark 25 years since the iconic letters were added to the car.

A total of 2,500 Polo GTI Edition 25 models will be available worldwide – with 350 of the hot hatches heading to the UK.

As well as the classic GTI hallmarks – red brake callipers and trim strips, a honeycomb design on the radiator grille and chrome-plated exhaust – the Polo GTI Edition 25 boasts exclusive anniversary equipment such as 18-inch black gloss Adelaide alloy wheels, a black roof plus black exterior mirrors.

Inside is equipped as standard with premium sport seats in perforated black-red leather, finished with stitched GTI logos, and black gloss decorative trim with red GTI lettering.

The vehicles, which go on sale on Thursday, will also sport a ‘One of 2,500’ logo on the sill panel trim.

The powerful 2.0-litre 204 bhp TSI engine propels the front-wheel-drive Polo GTI Edition 25 from zero to 60mph in 6.3 seconds.

In addition, the model has a specially tuned sports suspension, which lowers the body by 15 millimetres versus the standard Polo model, and works with the electronic differential lock XDS for the driving dynamics, improved traction and precise handling typical of GTI models.

The Polo GTI Edition 25 is available in Ascot Grey as well the classic GTI colours of Pure White, Kings Red Metallic, Reef Blue Metallic and Smoke Grey Metallic.

The UK models also have inductive charging, keyless locking and starting with Safelock, heated front seats plus a rear-view camera, and cost £31,295 RRP on the road, including VAT.