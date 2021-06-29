Volkswagen to end petrol and diesel production by 2035 but it could happen as early as 2033

Reports have emerged that Volkswagen will be ending production of petrol and diesel engines for Europe by 2035.

However, a Volkswagen board member has said this could happen as early as 2033 for VW passenger cars while other brands within the group are working on their own timelines.

According to the Telegraph, board member for sales and marketing Klaus Zellmer said it ‘will leave the combustion engine vehicle market between 2033 and 2035’.

He was speaking in a German media press conference, but added in other markets such as China and the US it would take longer due to ‘due to the lack of political framework conditions and infrastructure’.

Last week, Volkswagen’s sister brand Audi announced that it would end production of combustion engines in 2026.

Volkswagen UK have been contacted for comment.

Zellmer added that Volkswagen would continue to invest in combustion engine technology.

In recent years, and since the dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen has invested heavily in electric vehicle technology and boss Herbert Diess has said it plans to take on Tesla in this market.