Log in
Driving shot Volkswagen ID.4Driving shot Volkswagen ID.4

Car News

Volkswagen to end petrol and diesel production by 2035 but it could happen as early as 2033

  • Reports reveal Volkswagen plans to end combustion engine production for Europe by 2035 but it could be as early as 2033
  • Board member tells German media it will take longer in other markets
  • VW will continue to invest in the technology until then

Time 50 seconds ago

Reports have emerged that Volkswagen will be ending production of petrol and diesel engines for Europe by 2035.

However, a Volkswagen board member has said this could happen as early as 2033 for VW passenger cars while other brands within the group are working on their own timelines.

According to the Telegraph, board member for sales and marketing Klaus Zellmer said it ‘will leave the combustion engine vehicle market between 2033 and 2035’.

Advert

He was speaking in a German media press conference, but added in other markets such as China and the US it would take longer due to ‘due to the lack of political framework conditions and infrastructure’.

Last week, Volkswagen’s sister brand Audi announced that it would end production of combustion engines in 2026.

Volkswagen UK have been contacted for comment.

Zellmer added that Volkswagen would continue to invest in combustion engine technology.

Advert

In recent years, and since the dieselgate scandal, Volkswagen has invested heavily in electric vehicle technology and boss Herbert Diess has said it plans to take on Tesla in this market.

Rebecca Chaplin's avatar

Rebecca has been a motoring and business journalist since 2014, previously writing and presenting for titles such as the Press Association, Auto Express and Car Buyer. She has worked in many roles for Car Dealer Magazine’s publisher Blackball Media including head of editorial.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 51