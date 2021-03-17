Volkswagen is starting a trial that will look at how consumers react to a range of subscription-based services for its ID range of electric cars.

It will see a series of its ID.3 electric vehicles deployed in six German cities, where tests will be conducted to see how ready customers are to use features such as pay-per-mile billing.

It’ll also take into account paid-for optional extras.

This would allow consumers to pay for certain elements of the car – such as satellite navigation – when needed, only paying for the services when they required them.

It forms a part of a wider exploration into ‘data-driven’ services brought on by electric vehicles which can consistently be updated over the internet.

Volkswagen CEO Ralf Brandstätter said: ‘Based on customer contacts, we will examine our customers’ preferences in three major categories – subscription models as an introduction to dual mobility, pay-per-mile billing and also additional functions on-demand such as navigation and a charging flat rate.

‘Based on the experience we gain from this project, we will develop new services for the entire fleet.’

Klaus Zellmer, head of sales, added: ‘Today you can get infotainment functions on demand, and these are features that can be activated like ACC [automatic cruise control].

‘Now if you have an ID 3 in the future, features such as travel assist, stop and go, lane assist and ACC can be added on top.’

Volkswagen also announced that it would be implementing more frequent over-the-air updates for its electric ID vehicles, with an automatic upgrade sent over every 12 weeks.

Commencing this summer, it’ll affect both ID.3 and ID.4 models.