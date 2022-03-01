Volvo Cars Shrewsbury is on the move to new multi-million-pound site

A new multi-million-pound Volvo showroom is set to open its doors in Shrewsbury this summer.

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury will offer sales, servicing, MOT tests and repairs from July at the new-look showroom in Old Potts Way when it moves some 3.5 miles from its current site in Featherbed Lane.

It’ll feature Volvo’s signature lounge area, with luxurious Scandinavian furniture, where customers can tuck into Swedish cakes while their car is looked after.

They will also be able to work while they wait, courtesy of free wi-fi.

An interior viewing window will let them see everything going on in the new workshops at the dealership, which was recently named Regional Retailer of the Year by Volvo Car UK.

Meanwhile, ahead of Volvo’s vow to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics.

The showroom will display the latest range of Volvos, including the pure-electric XC40 and plug-in hybrids, as well as a range of Volvo Selekt Approved Used models.

Volvo Cars Shrewsbury MD Chris Carr said: ‘After four successful years at our current home on Featherbed Lane, it is time to look ahead to the future and move into our new, state-of-the-art showroom.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars over the coming years, we’ve ensured our new sustainable facility is future-ready.

“We’re incredibly excited and looking forward to welcoming customers to our new home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’

Pictured at top is how the interior of the new Volvo Cars Shrewsbury showroom will look