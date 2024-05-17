Volvo remains a ‘core part’ of Polestar brand with firms now on an ‘even footing’

Polestar still sees Volvo as a ‘core part’ of its brand as it continues down its path of electrification, one of its bosses has stated.

Head of sales for the Swedish brand Kristian Elverfors told Car Dealer Magazine that Polestar was still heavily linked to Volvo as the pair remain under the wider Geely Group umbrella.

Speaking at the recent launch of the Polestar 3 and 4 in Madrid, Elverfors stated that Polestar was still open to sharing technology with Volvo.

‘We still have a close collaboration and I think as a testament to our collaboration as a start-up EV is that we still have access to all the service points and distribution of parts all over the world, together with Volvo, he said.

‘That’s a uniqueness that as a premium brand you need to have.

‘As a customer, you need to feel secure that your parts will show up on time and that you don’t need to wait six months for a bumper.

‘And as a customer, you feel you have a hassle-free ownership and that’s unique to Polestar compared with a lot of the start-ups and it’s something we continue to develop with Volvo.’

Back in February, Polestar announced £760m of funding from a syndicate of world banks that would allow it to be on ‘an even footing alongside Volvo’ in Geely’s empire.

It followed Volvo’s decision to divest 40 per cent of its 48 per cent shareholding in Polestar to its shareholders, effectively putting a larger gap between the two.

Speaking to Car Dealer at the time, head of Polestar UK & Ireland Jonathan Goodman, said: ‘This puts us on an even footing with the likes of Volvo, Lynk & Co, Zeekr and Lotus as a standalone, independent brand under the Geely umbrella.

‘This is the logical next step for Polestar as Volvo helped us get up and running faster than we ever would have been able to do ourselves.’