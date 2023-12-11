Volvo XC90 – Used Large Car of 2023

Volvo’s XC90 has been awarded the Used Large Car gong at this year’s Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

The upmarket seven-seat Swedish SUV beat off stiff competition to scoop the accolade, and was voted for by a panel of expert judges that included TV’s Mike Brewer.

The XC90 was noted for its practical yet plush interior, minimalist design, and fantastic credentials for used car buyers.

James Baggott, editor-in-chief of Car Dealer, said: ‘The Volvo XC90 hugely deserves this award. It’s a true all-rounder in the family car market – it has room for seven adults, the interior can both live up to the abuse of family life and be as plush as a limo, it’s packed with tech and it has top-notch safety credentials.

‘It’s a top-seller too and graces the driveways of many families across the UK. Plus dealers know they can always easily sell this car.’

Mike Brewer, Car Dealer Used Car Awards host, said: ‘The XC90 was a true trailblazer when it arrived 20 years ago and it’s still as good now as it was then.

‘It’s a car that ticks all the boxes – and it’s a cracking used car.’

Sarah Tottle, senior fleet & remarketing manager at Volvo Car UK, said: ‘We would like to thank Car Dealer and the judges for awarding us this fantastic prize for the XC90.

‘The XC90 is an all-round family vehicle but it’s all things to all people – it’s whatever you need it to be.

‘You can get seven people in the car, which is fantastic, but if there are only two of you it’s equally as luxurious and enjoyable a ride.

‘It’s full of technology and it’s been going a very long time, so long may that continue!’

Andy Dolan, national used car lead at Volvo Car UK, added: ‘Our network will be over the moon that we’ve won this.

‘We know our car is a fantastic proposition in the marketplace and this just absolutely solidifies what we already knew.’

Picture caption: Volvo Car UK’s Sarah Tottle and Andy Dolan collect trophy from Gareth Jones, digital director at G3 Vehicle Auctions, and Mike Brewer