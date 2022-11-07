Want to boost your profit? Let Autoguard Group make it easy for you

Autoguard Group has been helping dealerships worldwide improve their businesses for a number of years now.

It gives them access to a multi-award-winning suite of products and IMI-accredited consultancy services that show dealers exactly how to sell them.

And it certainly knows what it’s doing. In fact, it’s been such a success that it recently moved to plush new offices in Camberley, Surrey.

Its mission statement is to be the ultimate performance partner to independent, franchise and non-franchise dealers – it’s anything but just a warranty firm and has many other value-added services.

The company comprises Autoguard Warranties, consultancy firm Sentience Automotive Solutions, consumer-facing brand Best4, FleetBand for commercial vehicles and Warranty Administration Services, which helps dealers white-label the group’s products.

Autoguard – which recently scooped the Extra Mile Award at Car Dealer Power 2022 – caters for some 1,500 active dealers on a weekly basis, ranging from multi-franchise dealerships to independent used car dealers.

It does this not only via its top products but also by training dealers, helping them to develop and supporting them.

Group chief commercial officer Ali May-Khalil told Car Dealer: ‘At Autoguard, we partner our dealers. It’s a group of businesses that offer a solution to the dealer.

‘Our aim is to make sure they make a profit out of our products and services. We also make sure they do it compliantly and sell enough of them.’

Previously, May-Khalil gave advice to dealers on how to avoid the most common mistakes in the business.

Among his top tips were needing to play to the strengths of having a physical dealership and harnessing the power of social media.

He also emphasised the importance of proper sales processes, as well as offering service plans – to play the long game.

Retaining customers was vital too, he said, because it’s far more cost-effective than trying to find new ones.

To find out more about Autoguard, go to autoguardgroup.co.uk or you can watch our video interview with May-Khalil at the top of this story.