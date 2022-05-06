Warranty Administration Services Ltd unveils new branding

Warranty Administration Services is undergoing a complete rebrand and website redesign, launching on May 10.

Making the announcement today (May 6), it said it had been leading the industry for more than 30 years when it comes to self-funded warranty solutions for the UK’s largest and most successful franchised dealers and groups.

The new brand will give the company a fresh look, while its dealer partners receive the same expert-level service.

This rebrand has come at an exciting time for Warranty Administration Services (WAS) as it continues on its path to deliver outstanding solutions to its dealer partners, digital system integration and class-leading MI.

Operations director Jo Rimmer, pictured above right, said: ‘We felt this was a perfect opportunity to refresh our brand, and our presence, in the motor industry.

‘Our people, products and services will continue to deliver at the same high standard which we set when the company was founded back in 1984.’

Even though Warranty Administration Services may have a new look, the core values of the business will not change.

Longevity: Pioneering the self-funded dealer warranty in 1984, Warranty Administration Services has continually championed this transparent approach to franchised dealer aftercare.

This success stems from longevity within the team, which has been led by Jo and finance director Jenny Brewer, pictured above left, since 2000.

Chris Cornell, CEO of TC Harrison Group, said:’I have no hesitation in recommending WAS to any motor dealer.’

Relationships: Warranty Administration Services is people-driven and people-focused, celebrating dealer partnerships that span more than three decades through relationships built upon shared values of trust, transparency, and honesty.

Chris Hazell, manager of Winford Ford, commented: ‘I would personally recommend WAS to any dealership.’

No vested interest: The very nature of a self-funded approach to warranty means Warranty Administration Services has zero vested interest in its clients’ expired profit. Instead, it works in partnership with its dealers.

Ownership: Warranty Administration Services puts the dealer in control of their aftercare.

Nick Howe, service director of Islington Motor Group, said: ‘With WAS, I can take ownership of the problem for the customer and make the situation right.’

Flexibility: The unrivalled flexibility of aftercare solutions from Warranty Administration Services means that clients can choose to override rejected claims, using their warranty pot for goodwill.

Paul Hendy, CEO of Hendy Group, commented: ‘This is a key benefit to our warranty and a pivotal strategy in our aftersales.’

Warranty Administration Services Ltd was acquired by Autoguard Group in November 2021, and since then it has concentrated on the innovation of new products and services.

This includes growing its team and onboarding several high-profile dealer partners.

Visit https://www.warrantyadmin.co.uk/ to explore the new website and brand.

To keep up to date with Warranty Administration Services, follow it on its social media: LinkedIn; Facebook.

Warranty Administration Services Ltd is an Autoguard Group Company.