Warranty First launches brand new Ignition cover

Keys in the ignition, Warranty First has launched a brand new warranty policy that provides cover to cars and light commercial vehicles, no matter what their age or mileage.

Designed to get more out of a second-hand motor, Warranty First’s Ignition cover gives customers complete peace of mind when it comes to investing in a used car. Your stock deserves a solid warranty regardless of its age or mileage at the start of the policy, so Ignition cover by Warranty First can protect them when they may need it most.

Warranty First don’t shy away from providing customers with the very best options available. Older vehicles with higher mileage still have lots of life left in them, so the brand new Ignition product can – and will – protect them.

Cars and light commercial vehicles of any age and any mileage are catered for, meaning that Ignition isn’t just a great value product, but one that provides great coverage of the vehicle’s engine, gearbox and clutch components too.

Best of all, your customers can make multiple claims, up to the current market value of their vehicle all the time it is covered by Warranty First. It’s a winning warranty policy for any vehicle and it’s available now.

Charlie Whiston, director at Warranty First, says: ‘We know the challenges facing our dealer partners currently regards sourcing stock, which is the life blood of their business.

‘With this in mind, our Ignition cover will enable dealers to retail a much broader range of vehicles, whilst knowing that they can still benefit from the great aftercare and profit opportunities that Warranty First products deliver to their businesses.’

When you’re a Warranty First dealer partner, you’re in safe hands. The experienced team works hard to provide peace of mind throughout the process for both the dealership and its customers.

Why not accelerate your journey to a better warranty provider today? Warranty First dealers can transfer their policy aftercare, receive bespoke training tailored to the dealership, increase revenue, and get more time to do what you do best – selling!

Ask yourself this question; are you happy with the income your current warranty offering is generating for your business?

If not, then join many other dealers across the UK by picking up the phone and speaking to Warranty First.

Call 01733 830278 to start a conversation.

Pictured: Charlie Whiston, director at Warranty First