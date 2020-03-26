Warrantywise has explained how it is doing everything possible to help dealers cope during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A statement issued by the company today said that during this unprecedented time, the company was doing ‘everything it can’ to support dealers as they try to continue conducting their business operations.

It added: ‘We’re keeping in regular contact with our dealer network to ensure we adapt to the changing situation and support them where possible.

‘In order to do this, we are offering upgrades on all car warranties sold throughout April free-of- charge to include MOT cover and the option for their warranty customers to sign up to a Home Cover plan to protect their boiler and central heating for just £1 per month.

‘We are also supporting our car dealers to work from home if required, by enabling them to sell warranties as well as cars!

‘We are lifting our usual restrictions on our terms to allow dealers to contact their previous customers and offer a warranty to keep a valuable revenue stream.

‘We are offering further support to any dealers who have customers with pre-approved finance but don’t have the right vehicle in stock – our trade sales team will source the appropriate vehicle so the dealer won’t have to buy cars in advance during this time.

‘We currently have our teams working from home to ensure that we can continue to support our car dealers. We will, of course, continue to monitor the situation around Covid-19 and follow the government advice accordingly.’

