Warrantywise launches dealer partner programme as part of expansion plan

Warrantywise is restructuring its dealer department with the aim of improving service and support.

The move follows high levels of growth during the past 18 months, says the provider of third-party specialist automotive warranties, and will also lay the foundations for more and accelerated expansion as the used car market continues to grow.

The new structure comes into effect on April 4, and Warrantywise said it wanted to encourage dealerships to invest in infrastructure from online tools to physical servicing preparation.

It also wants to educate dealer staff on how to use warranties to upsell and increase market share and growth.

In addition, the Blackburn-based company will be introducing a partner programme to help with the restructure so that dealers get a better understanding of the relationship with a warranty business.

Head office staff will be supported by a regional business development team covering the north of England, Midlands and south of England.

In addition, dealers with higher volumes of vehicle sales will be supported by a team of key account managers so there are consistently high levels of service.

Warrantywise dealer sales director Rachael Taylor, pictured, said: ‘Our aim is to work with automotive retail partners who share our values, and this is reflected in our investment in a partner programme.

‘Our retail partners are crucial to the Warrantywise business.

‘The programme will not only ensure that partners align with company values such as trust, transparency and integrity, but will also allow partnership success to be correctly rewarded.’

Warrantywise said it would also be adding products to its range of warranty packages.