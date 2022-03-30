Log in
Rachael Taylor, dealer sales director for WarrantywiseRachael Taylor, dealer sales director for Warrantywise

Supplier News

Warrantywise launches dealer partner programme as part of expansion plan

  • Specialist automotive warranty provider is restructuring its dealer department
  • Warrantywise says it has seen high levels of growth and wants to build on that
  • Better service and support targeted for used car retailers
  • Dealers will be shown how to use warranties to upsell and increase market share

Time 2 mins ago

Warrantywise is restructuring its dealer department with the aim of improving service and support.

The move follows high levels of growth during the past 18 months, says the provider of third-party specialist automotive warranties, and will also lay the foundations for more and accelerated expansion as the used car market continues to grow.

The new structure comes into effect on April 4, and Warrantywise said it wanted to encourage dealerships to invest in infrastructure from online tools to physical servicing preparation.

Advert

It also wants to educate dealer staff on how to use warranties to upsell and increase market share and growth.

In addition, the Blackburn-based company will be introducing a partner programme to help with the restructure so that dealers get a better understanding of the relationship with a warranty business.

Head office staff will be supported by a regional business development team covering the north of England, Midlands and south of England.

In addition, dealers with higher volumes of vehicle sales will be supported by a team of key account managers so there are consistently high levels of service.

Advert

Warrantywise dealer sales director Rachael Taylor, pictured, said: ‘Our aim is to work with automotive retail partners who share our values, and this is reflected in our investment in a partner programme.

‘Our retail partners are crucial to the Warrantywise business.

‘The programme will not only ensure that partners align with company values such as trust, transparency and integrity, but will also allow partnership success to be correctly rewarded.’

Warrantywise said it would also be adding products to its range of warranty packages.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190