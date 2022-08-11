Waylands to open EV centre and MG showroom

Waylands is to open a dedicated multi-franchise EV centre alongside a new MG showroom in Berkshire.

The two sites are due to open on Newbury Motor Park next Monday (Aug 15), with Waylands E – a first for the dealership group – offering assorted marques and models.

A team of EV specialists will be on hand to help customers go green.

Waylands said the centre would further cement its pledge to drive sustainable motoring and open the used electric and hybrid vehicle market to many for the first time.

The MG showroom and Waylands E centre will neighbour the existing Waylands Volvo retailer

Waylands CEO John O’Hanlon, pictured, said: ‘We are delighted to not only be increasing our MG presence but further expanding our EV offering too.

‘Waylands E will be our first multi-franchise EV centre, which will further support us in our mission to net zero whilst more customers make the transition to hybrid and electric vehicles.

‘Newbury presents a great opportunity for both MG and an additional EV presence and we are delighted to be opening the doors.’

Waylands also represents Volvo and Kia across the Thames Valley in Reading, Oxford, Swindon and Bristol.

No pictures of the showroom or centre have been made available ahead of their opening as signs are still to arrive.