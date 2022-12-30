We look back at the best Car Dealer Lives of 2022

It’s been another busy year for our Car Dealer Live videos.

Car Dealer Live began in 2020 during the height of the first Covid-19 lockdown, with the team interviewing car manufacturer bosses and dealers big and small to give some clarity on unprecedented times for the motor trade.

Since then, Car Dealer Live has continued to interview the great and the good – it has even spawned a physical conference event which you can read more about here.

2022 was no different from previous years with some fantastic personalities giving up their time to be interviewed by the Car Dealer team.

Here, as 2022 draws to a close, we take a look at our favourite Car Dealer Lives over the past 12 months.

The used cars needed for battle for War in Ukraine – how YOU can help

Ivan Oleksii, founder of Car4Ukraine.com, spoke to Car Dealer from inside Ukraine for this special report to explain how car dealers in the UK can help in the battle to save the country.

He issued an appeal for used pick-up trucks – which Car4Ukraine.com pay for – and asked dealers to help find suitable vehicles to help support fighters battling the war in Ukraine.

Vertu Motors boss on agency sales and his top 3 ambitions

Vertu Motors boss Robert Forrester is always a star turn on Car Dealer Live. In this video he spoke about the firm’s half-year results, the mini budget, agency sales, future acquisitions and his ambitions to be in top three dealer groups in UK.

Polestar UK boss on new Spaces and exciting new EVs on the way

Swedish electric performance brand Polestar plans to more than double its UK footprint, as it seeks to ramp up brand awareness in readiness to launch new models, it told Car Dealer Live.

The firm’s UK boss appeared on the show to discuss how far the brand has come and gave some hints of its future plans.

New electric car buyers aren’t as snobby

Auto Trader has appeared on Car Dealer Live every month in 2022, giving Car Dealer exclusive news on trends and pricing in the new and used car market.

You can watch all of these videos by clicking here, but if we were to pick one out it would be this one. Director Ian Plummer is always a favourite guest of ours, and in this video he explained how Auto Trader data showed how traditional brand snobbery plays a less important role for buyers choosing an electric car.

Supercar salesman Tom Hartley talks price crashes, McLaren P1 rises and Ferrari falls

A big supporter of Car Dealer, legendary supercar salesman Tom Hartley appeared on another Car Dealer Live this year. This larger than life character spoke to James Baggott about a variety of subjects, including how Russian invasion of Ukraine has caused enquiries in his showroom to half, and how McLaren P1 rises have skyrocketed.

Expert: Used car prices may NEVER drop back to previous lows

Cap HPI has given Car Dealer exclusive early access to its used car data every month in 2022. The firm’s Derren Martin has essentially become the barometer for used car activity.

You can watch all of the videos on our channel here, but for this look-back we thought we’d pick January 2022’s video where Martin predicted that used car prices may never return to previously low levels seen before the pandemic.

Debate: Will used car disruptors take over from car dealers?

Used car disruptors like Cazoo, Cinch and Carzam could take over from car dealers if they’re not careful – at least, that’s the view of the founder of Freeserve Ajaz Ahmed.

In this video he debates his views with car dealer Peter Smyth, director of family car dealership group Swansway.

The special Car Dealer Live video sees the two discuss Ahmed’s exclusive blog where he said he believes online disruptors including Cazoo, Cinch and Carzam are ‘set to steal car dealers’ business’.

What’s Arnold Clark boss Eddie Hawthorne’s secret? – Car Dealer Top 100

Arnold Clark topped the Car Dealer Top 100 list of most profitable dealers in the UK this year. In this special Car Dealer Live, the dealer boss chatted about what 2022 results will bring and gives a clue at to what’s next for the group. You can read the full list of the most profitable car dealers in the UK by clicking here.

