West Way wins praise for charity golf day support

Nissan dealership group West Way has been praised for helping to make a charity golf day a massive success.

WellChild hosts the Ed Chamberlain Golf Classic each year to raise money for families with seriously ill children, with West Way supporting the cause.

Representatives from West Way were at the Belfry Hotel and Resort in Sutton Coldfield to support WellChild at the ninth annual event and this year the charity was able to raise £50,000.

It takes the total amount raised since 2014’s inaugural event to almost £500,000.

West Way provided two challenges for players on the day – a hole-in-one and a longest drive.

Participants had the chance to win a new Nissan Qashqai if they managed a hole-in-one. It eluded them all, but stars such as former National Hunt jockey AP McCoy took a look around and admired the vehicle.

The longest drive challenge was inspired by the lengths that some families have to go to for their child to receive treatment.

West Way said it would donate £5 for every yard of the longest drive, with the winning drive by Simon Lucas of 281 yards raising an incredible £1,405.

Mark Lane, West Way’s group used car manager, who joined Team West Way to play on the day, said: ‘We were very happy to be attending the Ed Chamberlain Golf Classic to raise money for WellChild, who we have been involved with for a number of years now.

‘It was a fabulous day of golf at one of the country’s leading golf resorts, which was enjoyed by all of Team West Way, including England and Bath rugby star Matt Banahan.’

He added: ‘On what was a tough course with strong winds, we were delighted to return a team score of 71 points, which helped us finish mid-table whilst competing against some very accomplished golfers.

‘West Way has also donated 10 iPads to WellChild, which will help support many families across the country who have seriously ill children.’

WellChild CEO Matt James said: ‘We simply cannot thank West Way enough for supporting the Ed Chamberlain Golf Day.

‘Sponsoring the longest drive competition and putting up a car for the hole-in-one prize helps us to provide the support which is desperately needed by families across the UK.’