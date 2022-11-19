What are the fastest – and slowest – selling used cars?

Auto Trader has revealed the fastest – and slowest – selling used cars in the country.

In an exclusive list revealed to Car Dealer Magazine the automotive marketplace named the latest Kia Sportage as the fastest selling used car.

Sportage models under a year old are selling in an average of just 19 days from car dealer forecourts across the country.

By comparison the slowest selling used car, the Citroen Grand C4 SpaceTourer, takes four and a half months on average to sell – or 137 days!

At the top of the fastest selling list in second place was another Kia, the EV6 electric car, which takes just 20 days to find a new home.

And another electric car – the BMW i4 – was in third place of the fastest selling used cars, finding a new buyer in just 23 days.

Out of all the cars in the fastest selling top 10 used cars list, none took more than 28 days to find a buyer.

Top 10 fastest selling used cars

Kia Sportage – 19 days Kia EV6 – 20 days BMW i4 – 23 days Kia Niro (under a year) – 25 days Volkswagen e-Golf – 26 days Kia Niro (1-3 years) – 26 days Toyota Yaris Cross – 26 days Hyundai Ioniq – 27 days Ford Focus – 28 days MS ZS – 28 days

Languishing on car dealer forecourts for the longest were a large number of cars from premium brands – including Mercedes, BMW and Audi.

The Auto Trader data takes into account the latest sales figures from car dealers across the country and covers the last 30 days.

The platform generates the data by cross referencing when a car is first advertised for sale on its site and when it is removed.

In second place in the slowest selling list after the Citroen, was the Volkswagen e-Up – taking 133 days to find a home.

The Subaru XV was third slowest, taking 129 days to shift.

Top 10 slowest selling used cars

Citroen Grand C4 Space Tourer – 137 days VW e-Up – 133 days Subaru XV – 129 days Audi A5 diesel – 126 days Suzuki SX4 S-Cross – 125 days BMW 8 Series – 122 days Citroen C4 Space Tourer – 115 days Audi A5 hybrid – 114 days Volvo XC90 – 113 days Mercedes C Class – 111 days

Richard Walker, Auto Trader’s director of data and insights, said: ‘Just a few years ago, it was rare to have a single electric or hybrid car on our fastest selling list, but today they dominate our top 10, which really does highlight just how fast the market has moved on.

‘Fuelled by greater choice, better range, and more awareness, they’re now very much in the public consciousness.

‘Clearly there’s a real opportunity here for retailers in not just the new car market, but the used too, which given the current economic backdrop is only set to accelerate, as the growing number of car buyers eager to make the switch from ICE choose the more cost-effective option.’