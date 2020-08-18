What Car? and heycar have united to launch an online used car classifieds platform.

It will see heycar’s thousands of high-quality vehicles that are for sale highlighted to What Car?’s online audience of 22 million users a year.

All the cars will have a warranty, be younger than eight years and have covered under 100,000 miles.

Rachael Prasher, pictured, managing director of What Car? and Haymarket Automotive, said: ‘Our goal is always to give car buyers the knowledge and confidence to get the best possible car for their needs and budget, and it’s been obvious since we kicked off this project that our values closely align with heycar’s vision of delivering a first-class service and making the car-buying experience enjoyable.

‘We’ve built a reputation over decades for always delivering independent, trustworthy car-buying advice, and I am confident heycar’s policy of only selling used cars with a warranty, with less than 100,000 miles on the clock and less than eight years old will resonate with our values and those of our car-buying audience.’

Vik Barodia, chief operating and product officer for heycar, said: ‘It is great to partner with a household name in What Car? as we continue to strengthen our brand. Our partnership will give its users the benefit of the quality and assurance guaranteed at heycar.’

What Car?’s website hosts nearly 1,000 used car reviews, and together with other used car stories they generate some 30 million page views a year.

