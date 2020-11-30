Franchised dealers are being offered subsidised access by What Car? to BookMyGarage’s SecretService.

What Car? said that with the SMMT predicting the weakest new car sales figures since 1982, it wanted to speed up the growth potential in MOT and servicing bookings from what it called the valuable segments 2 and 3 parc.

Participating dealers will have the first three months’ management fees covered.

SecretService enables franchised dealers to attract customers anonymously while also protecting their brand values.

Rachael Prasher, managing director of Haymarket Automotive and What Car?, said: ‘A thriving retail sector is central to What Car?’s growth strategy.

‘As a result, we are focused on providing added value to dealerships at a time of continued uncertainty.

‘Given the increased pressure to grow workshop revenues, subsidising access to BookMyGarage makes absolute sense at this time.

‘SecretService not only drives customers who would not normally consider a franchised workshop over an independent garage or fast-fit back into the main dealer network, but it increases exposure to future vehicle sales leads.’

The offer is open to all franchised dealers and is for all makes and models.

Karen Rotberg, co-founder of BookMyGarage, said: ‘The fast-fit and independent sector still retains nearly two-thirds of the UK’s aftermarket spend.

‘One of the main reasons is that owners of vehicles that are four-plus years old continue to have a perception that main dealer workshops will be more expensive than independents.

‘We’ve demonstrated that we are levelling that playing field and taking back market share.’