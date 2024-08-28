Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer joins our Podcast Live line-up – get your tickets here

Wheeler Dealer star Mike Brewer has joined the line-up for next week’s Car Dealer Podcast Live, sponsored by Motorway.

The social event takes place a week today, on September 4, in Abingdon, Oxfordshire, where Brewer will join our special recording.

Brewer – who hosts the popular Wheeler Dealers global TV show and our annual Used Car Awards – will talk about his latest TV work and his new used car dealership, One Automotive.

He’ll be joined by Estelle Miller, the co-founder of used electric vehicle specialist EV Experts. She’ll be giving her insight into the world of selling used EVs and her firm’s relationship with the troubled Fisker car brand.

Also on the panel will be the insightful boss of Vines Group, Sean Kelly. Kelly leads the three site BMW and Mini dealership group and will be giving his unfiltered view on the new car market.

The podcast recording will see our hosts go head to head as they choose the biggest motor trade story of the year.

In a twist on our weekly Podcast format, the Live show will see Jon Reay, James Baggott and James Batchelor pick the headline they think was the biggest of the year.

They’ll recount the story and talk about why it made the biggest impact to the motor trade so far in 2024.

Our guests will then decide between them which one of us they thought was the best.

The event – sponsored by Motorway – is a great opportunity for a social gathering with like-minded automotive industry people.

Not only will you be able to catch the live recording of the podcast, but there will also be a BBQ social afterwards to catch up with others from the motor trade.

A handful of hotel rooms are also available for those who want to make an evening of it. The event will run from 4pm until late.

Tickets are now on sale from £149. Hotel room packages include a ticket for one person to the event as well as a double or twin room on site with breakfast the following morning for £299 each.

Podcast listeners will also get a discount code, so make sure you subscribe to the show if you haven’t already to hear it.

Book your tickets below.